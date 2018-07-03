Latest warning: General Motors CEO on Trump tariffs

Production hit? Job cuts?

Chairman and CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, is the latest to warn against the high tariffs on imported vehicles — under consideration by the Trump administration — saying that GM could be forced to scale back production and cut US jobs.

“Increased import tariffs could lead to a smaller GM, a reduced presence at home and abroad for this iconic American company, and risk less — not more — U.S. jobs,” GM said in a recent statement as submitted to the Commerce Department.

This warning comes at a time when other auto-trade groups are echoing the same sentiment. Last week, The Association of Global Automakers had warned that “hundreds of thousands of American jobs” are at risk.