Large gas leak shuts Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations
1400 people were evacuated from a nightclub and hotel last night
Both Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations will remain closed today morning following a “large” gas leak last night which prompted around 1,450 people to flee from a nearby hotel and nightclub.
Witnesses told Sky News that there was “chaos” as doormen at the Heaven nightclub ordered guests to leave.
The London fire brigade (LFB), which was called to the scene at 2am, said that firefighters helped police at a ruptured gas main in Craven Street, near Trafalgar Square.
Fire station manager Brett Loft told media: “This is a large gas leak in the street and as a precaution we’ve evacuated people and Charing Cross Station is closed.
“Commuters are advised to find alternative route and The Strand is closed. Gas engineers are working on isolating the leak and we’d asked people to avoid the area if possible.”
The Strand will reportedly stay closed today morning as National Grid engineers try to isolate the leak.Network Rail said Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations will also remain shut until at least 10am.
UPDATE: With the ongoing exclusion zone around #LondonCharingCross from an earlier major gas leak, Trains are diverted to alternative London terminals. This closure also means we can not run to/from Waterloo East. (Waterloo Main line station & @SW_Help are unaffected) pic.twitter.com/SZsTgdI7en
— Southeastern (@Se_Railway) January 23, 2018