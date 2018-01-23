Large gas leak shuts Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations

1400 people were evacuated from a nightclub and hotel last night

Both Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations will remain closed today morning following a “large” gas leak last night which prompted around 1,450 people to flee from a nearby hotel and nightclub.

Witnesses told Sky News that there was “chaos” as doormen at the Heaven nightclub ordered guests to leave.

The London fire brigade (LFB), which was called to the scene at 2am, said that firefighters helped police at a ruptured gas main in Craven Street, near Trafalgar Square.

Fire station manager Brett Loft told media: “This is a large gas leak in the street and as a precaution we’ve evacuated people and Charing Cross Station is closed. “Commuters are advised to find alternative route and The Strand is closed. Gas engineers are working on isolating the leak and we’d asked people to avoid the area if possible.”

The Strand will reportedly stay closed today morning as National Grid engineers try to isolate the leak.Network Rail said Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations will also remain shut until at least 10am.