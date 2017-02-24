Kim Jong-nam killed by “VX nerve agent”

The latest on the news

Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean Kim Jong-un, was killed by a highly toxic VX nerve agent.

Kim died last week when two women came up and attacked him at Kuala Lumpur airport.

Toxicology reports coming from Malaysia indicated that he was attacked with a VX nerve agent, this is currently classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

At the moment, there is a lot of suspicion that North Korea was responsible for the attack, however the country denies this.

North Korea didn’t like the fact that Malaysia conducted a post-mortem, it accused Malaysia of having “sinister” purposes.

The agent was found when swabs were taken from Kim’s eyes and face.

One woman that Kim interacted with at the airport on the 13 February also started vomiting afterwards.

The authorities have said they intend to decontaminate the affected area at the airport, the VX nerve agent can remain lethal for a long period of time.

Police are currently investigating on how the agent managed to get into Malaysia.

Malaysia’s police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said: “If the amount of the chemical brought in was small, it would be difficult for us to detect,”