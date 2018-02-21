KFC chicken crisis looks set to continue

Find out here

A day after over 500 KFC restaurants remained closed across the UK, more stores appear to be open today, however, with reduced menus.

Chicken lovers across the country were left distraught after KFC switched its delivery contract to a German-owned delivery company DHL, which has since blamed “operational issues” for the disruption.

Check to see if your local restaurant is open here - https://t.co/mLELSs6TaY — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 20, 2018

KFC’s earlier statement read: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Our teams are working flat out all hours to get the rest back up and running as soon as possible - but it’s too early to say how long it will take to clear the backlog.”

The chicken crisis looks set to continue.