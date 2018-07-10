Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris as new foreign minister
After shock resignation
PM Theresa May has appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new foreign minister after Boris Johnson resigned on Monday in protest at the government’s plans for a close trading relationship with the EU.
While Johnson was one of the most high-profile Brexit campaigners, Hunt backed “Remain” during the 2016 referendum campaign.
Below is the text of his resignation letter to May, a copy of which Johnson released on Twitter:
I am proud to have served as Foreign Secretary. It is with sadness that I step down: here is my letter explaining why. pic.twitter.com/NZXzUZCjdF
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 9, 2018