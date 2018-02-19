Jamie Oliver's troubled Barbecoa steakhouses up for sale

If the restaurants are sold, 160 jobs could be affected

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s company has confirmed that it is considering selling the upmarket Barbecoa steakhouses amid rising costs, leaving bosses unable to meet rent bills.

If the restaurants are sold, 160 jobs could be affected, according to Daily Mail.

Barbecoa was set up by celebrity American chef and barbecue expert Adam Perry Lang in 2011, and has two outlets in London — in Piccadilly and St Paul’s.

A spokesman for the Jamie Oliver group told media: “We have instructed a firm of real estate experts to ascertain the potential value and market suitability of two of our sites.” It is understood there have been no firm offers to take them over.

42-year old Oliver and his wife are estimated to be worth £150m.

Earlier this month, sandwich chain EAT had announced that it had hired KPMG to help it assess options after beginning to struggle under the weight of rising business rates and wage costs.