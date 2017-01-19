It’s National Popcorn Day: take a look at these fun facts

Do you enjoy popcorn?

It’s National Popcorn Day which means we must celebrate all things popcorn! Do you know any of these fun facts about the famous sweet treat?

1. Air-popped popcorn has only 30 calories per cup.

2. Popcorn kernels can pop up to three feet in the air!

3. Popcorn became a popular choice during World War Two when other sweet treats were hard to come by.

4. Most popcorn consumed around the world is growing in the United States.

5. Microwave popcorn has twice as many calories as the air-popped variant.

6. Popcorn’s scientific name is Zea mays everta, it’s the only type of corn that can pop.

7. There are two different types of popcorn, one is snowflake and the other is mushroom. The snowflake variant is usually found in the cinemas as its bigger.

8. Unpopped popcorn kernels are called “spinsters” or “old maids”.

9. The first large scale popcorn machines were made in 1893 by an American businessman called Charles Cretors.

10. Native Americans made beer and soup out of popcorn.