It’s National Pie Day: Take a look at these fun facts

Are you a fan of pie?

It’s National Pie Day! Do you know these fun facts?

1. The Ancient Egytians are thought to have been the first to make pie, they used oats or wheat as a pastry. The filling consisted of honey.

2. During the Middle Ages in England, thick pie crusts were mainly seen as dishes in which to cook meat.

3. Shakespeare killed two of his characters off with pie.

4. There’s a world-famous pie eating contest here in the UK, it’s held at Harry’s Bar in Wigan and has been going since 1992.

5. The rich used to put live animals in their pie.