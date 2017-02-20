It’s National Love Your Pet Day: Do you know these fun facts?

Take a look…

Today is National Love Your Pet Day which means you have to go that extra mile to pamper your pet, do you know any of these fun facts about these animals we keep as pets?

1. Many hamsters blink one eye at a time.

2. Horses use their ears to communicate with their peers.

3. Goldfish don’t have stomachs! A different part of their intestines does the job a stomach would do.

4. Cats only meow to humans.

5. No two dog noses on the same, they are equivalent to our finger prints.

6. Male puppies will often let female puppies win when their playing.

7. Hamster pouches extend to their hips!