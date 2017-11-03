It's finally here: Apple fans queuing outside Britain stores to grab iPhoneX

Apple shares hit record as device goes on sale here today

The heavy tag of £999 is not holding back loyal Apple customers from queuing in stores across the country to bag their iPhoneX as it launches in the UK today.

The launch comes just hours after Apple shared its expectation-beating fourth quarter results with sales increasing by 12 per cent to £40bn for the three months to September.

The tech giant’s stock is up 45 per cent so far this year, and it is predicting revenue in the next quarter of more than £61.3bn.

Boss Tim Cook said the company was “firing on all cylinders” amid a sales rebound in China, record purchases through the App Store and robust demand across countries.

The much-anticipated iPhone X, Apple’s 10th anniversary offering, comes with its OLED screen and facial-recognition skills, demand of which is already outstripping supply around the world.

