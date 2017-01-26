It’s Australia Day: Take a look at these fun facts

Have you ever been to the country?

Australia Day is celebrated every year and it marks the 1788 arrival of the first fleet of British ships at Port Jackson in New South Wales. It also marks the raising of the Union Jack at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip. Today celebrations are marked by the community and family events are held to reflect on the diverse society as well as the landscape of the nation.

Do you know any of these fun facts?

1. Australia is the world’s sixth largest country by area.

2. In 1880, Melbourne was the richest city in the world.

3. Australia was the second country in the world to allow women to vote.

4. The world’s oldest fossil was found in Australia, it is thought to be 3.4bn years old.

5. The country has the highest electricity prices in the world.

6. Australia is one of the only countries to eat the animals found on its coat of arms.

7. The Great Barrier Reef is the planet’s largest living structure.

8. The Box jellyfish has killed more people in Australia than stonefish, sharks and crocodiles combined.

9. Every year, Brisbane holds the world championships of cockroach racing.

10. There have been no deaths from a spider bite in Australia since 1979.