It could snow in London today

Drivers, be careful

It could snow in London, the Met Office has warned. Forecasters called on drivers to driver carefully due to the unpredictable weather.

Temperatures are expected to remain low as a band of rain, sleet and snow moves north across southeastern parts of England.

The Met Office warned: “Amounts of snow are likely to be trivial, but any rain falling onto already sub-zero surfaces could lead to ice developing in places, particularly on untreated roads and pavements.

“Icy patches are possible at first on Friday morning, which may lead to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements,” forecasters added.