Brrr…

The Met Office predicts snow for London this week as temperatures are set to plummet.

“There is a risk of some snow and sleety weather on Thursday and possibly also Friday – mainly in the form of showers,” a forecaster told the Standard.

“It is difficult to gauge how much snow but it looks like a slight covering and it will feel very very cold.

“Temperatures will stay around four or five degrees but a wind chill will make it feel colder.”