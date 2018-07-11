'Is Football coming home'? Here's what Prince Harry said
On royal tour in Dublin
Prince Harry has predicted that England would lift the World Cup as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for their semi-final — for the first time in 28 years — later this evening.
Asked during a visit to the Irish President’s residence in Dublin whether football was “coming home” to England, Harry replied “most definitely.” The phrase comes from a 1996 soccer anthem “Three Lions”.
Prince Harry knows… #ItsComingHome #ENGCROhttps://t.co/4mf4lSP9hh pic.twitter.com/ETBJKeVZQK
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 11, 2018
Harry and Meghan began the two-day visit to the Irish capital on Tuesday, their first trip abroad since their wedding in May. Harry is due to leave Ireland later today and return home in time for the 1800 GMT kick-off in Moscow.