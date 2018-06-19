iPhones to be spared from China tariffs?

Here’s what a report says

US President Donald Trump has reportedly promised Apple boss Tim Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on iPhones assembled in China, according to a report in the New York Times.

Apple and the White House were not immediately available for comment.

The newspaper had reported that Cook travelled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump’s trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook.

A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics.