Interserve shares plunge as government monitors firm post Carillion collapse

British construction firm Interserve, also a rival of Carillion until its collapse this Monday, saw its share price fall by 15 per cent in early trading following a media report that ministers are “very worried” and have set up a team of officials to monitor the company.

According to the Financial Times, a small team had been put together to keep an eye on the outsourcing specialist’s financial health.

Interserve has stated : “Last week we announced that we expect our 2017 performance to be in-line with expectations outlined in October and that our transformation plan is expected to deliver £40m-£50m benefit by 2020.”

“This remains the case and we expect our 2018 operating profit to be ahead of current market expectations and we continue to have constructive discussions with lenders over longer-term funding.”

Shares in Interserve have recovered slightly and are now down 3.3 per cent.