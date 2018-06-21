Intel CEO resigns over 'relationship with employee'

Find out here

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned, effective immediately, after a probe revealed that a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee violated company policy.

The board has named CFO Robert Swan as Intel’s interim chief executive officer. Krzanich had been in the role since May 2013.

“Intel was recently informed that Mr. Krzanich had a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee,” the company said in a press release today, adding: “An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.”