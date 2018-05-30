In pics: Tesla on 'autopilot' crashes into parked police car

Another one

Another Tesla car operating in autopilot mode has been involved in a crash this year.

The driver of the Model S crashed into an unoccupied, parked police cruiser in California yesterday. Fortunately no one was in the patrol car when the collision took place.

This morning a Tesla sedan driving outbound Laguna Canyon Road in “autopilot” collides with a parked @LagunaBeachPDunit. Officer was not in the unit at the time of the crash and minor injuries were sustained to the Tesla driver. #lagunabeach #police #tesla pic.twitter.com/7sAs8VgVQ3 — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) May 29, 2018

The car’s driver, who has suffered minor injuries, told officers that he had engaged the car’s partial self-driving system, called Autopilot. “He told us in his own statement he was in driver-assisted mode,” police added.

Meanwhile, a Tesla spokeswoman has responsed to media saying: “When using Autopilot, drivers are continuously reminded of their responsibility to keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of the vehicle at all times.

“Tesla has always been clear that Autopilot doesn’t make the car impervious to all accidents.”