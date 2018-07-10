In pics: RAF centenary through the eyes of Twitteratis
Up to 100 planes flew over Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth and senior members of her family were at Westminster Abbey today to mark the 100th anniversary of Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF).
Harry, Meghan, William and Kate also joined the Queen to help kick off the day-long celebration, followed by a flypast of almost 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace in London.
The tribute to the RAF was captured by many jubilant visitors and Twitteratis. Here are a few of them:
Traffic on The Strand has stopped for it. #RAF100 pic.twitter.com/3ou20jPzck
— Grundy. (@GrundyOxford) July 10, 2018
Just the Red Arrows flying past @WaterstonesPiccfor #RAF100 pic.twitter.com/ybG203Zap3
— Waterstones (@Waterstones) July 10, 2018
Okay planeys, now let’s get in formation #RAF100 pic.twitter.com/xB0D2DZ2SU
— Zosia Morris (@zosia) July 10, 2018
The things you come across on your lunch break .. Brilliant Fly past to celebrate #RAF100 #RAF100Flypast pic.twitter.com/dVIqALHTyf
— Carys Williams (@carys1112) July 10, 2018