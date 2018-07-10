In pics: RAF centenary through the eyes of Twitteratis

Up to 100 planes flew over Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth and senior members of her family were at Westminster Abbey today to mark the 100th anniversary of Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF).

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate also joined the Queen to help kick off the day-long celebration, followed by a flypast of almost 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace in London.

The tribute to the RAF was captured by many jubilant visitors and Twitteratis. Here are a few of them: