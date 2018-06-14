Immigration rules 'to be eased' for NHS staff?

Here’s what the latest reports say

According to latest media reports, the government will loosen immigration rules to allow more doctors and nurses from outside the EU to come and work for NHS.

Sajid Javid will remove non-EU doctors and nurses from the annual 20,700 “tier 2” visa limit on non-EU workers, The Sun and The Telegraph reported.

NHS managers have been complaining for a long time that an annual cap on the number of non-EU skilled workers who can immigrate to Britain was making it hard for them to fill positions. Earlier this month, family doctors had also urged Javid to lift the cap warning of a “desperate need” to ease pressures amid escalating patient demand.

The cap was introduced by PM Theresa May when she was the home secretary. It currently sets a limit for all non-EU skilled workers at 20,700 people a year.