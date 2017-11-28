Imgur admits 1.7m emails and passwords breached in 2014 hack

All of those affected have been notified

Image-hosting site turned meme social network, Imgur, is the latest tech portal to admit that hackers have stolen the data of 1.7m of its users in a breach that took place three years ago.

Imgur has confirmed that hackers have stolen email addresses and passwords of its users. All of those affected have reportedly been notified and are recommended to update their passwords.

While the cyberattack occurred three years ago, Imgur says it only came to light last week when it was contacted by security researcher, Troy Hunt, who runs the website Have I Been Pwned and was sending information of Imgur users.

Hunt has told media: ‘I disclosed this incident to Imgur late in the day in the midst of the US Thanksgiving holidays.That they could pick this up immediately, protect impacted accounts, notify individuals and prepare public statements in less than 24 hours is absolutely exemplary.’

Imgur’s Chief Operating Officer, Roy Sehgal, has clarified in a blog stating: “Early morning on November 24th, we confirmed that approximately 1.7 million Imgur user accounts were compromised in 2014. The compromised account information included only email addresses and passwords.”

Earlier this month, ride-hailing app Uber had revealed a 2016 data breach affecting 57m users and drivers.It also admitted to paying the hackers $100,000 (£75,000) to delete the stolen data.



