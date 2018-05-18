Iconic UK landmarks turn green to end the stigma of mental health

The landmarks will be turned green during Mental Health Awareness Week

The Bank of England, The National Theatre, The Mansion House and Edinburgh Castle are among 30 iconic UK buildings set to light up green to end the stigma of mental health in the workplace.

The landmarks will be turned green during Mental Health Awareness Week (14-20 May) by charity The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s mental health campaign, This is Meand in collaboration with the Mental Health Foundation.

This is Me is a pioneering mental health campaign, initiated by Barclays, and developed by The Lord Mayor’s Appeal. It aims to end the stigma around mental health in the workplace by encouraging employees to talk more openly about their mental health and wellbeing. This is Me has been adopted by businesses across London and North West of England, with further plans to roll out the campaign across the UK.

During Mental Health Awareness Week 2018 This is Me is being supported by almost 200,000 UK employees and senior figures including the Mayor of London and the Mayor of Greater Manchester who will wear green ribbons in support of the Lord Mayor’s Appeal campaign.

Over 380 UK organisations are now registered for This is Me from a range of businesses including retail, law firms and banks and other sectors including charities, hospitals, schools and the civil service.

The campaign encourages employees who have experienced unmanageable stress and/or a mental health problem to share their story with colleagues.

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Charles Bowman, commented:

“We really want to change attitudes towards mental health in the workplace, not just in the City of London but across the whole of the UK.

“We need to end the stigma and dispel the myths. Our campaign has grown year on year, we now have hundreds of firms on board and the commitment of many transform their buildings to an emerald green to help raise awareness of mental health.

“Let’s paint the UK green and end the stigma around mental health in the workplace.”