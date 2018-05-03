Hush money to Stormy: Here's how Trump changed his story

3 May 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has today clarified that money from his presidential campaign was not used to pay off adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he had reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 (£95,573) that Cohen paid Daniels in 2016 as part of a contract for her silence over an alleged one-night stand with Trump in 2006.

His comments come a day after Rudy Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team last month, gave an interview to Fox News and said that Trump had personally repaid Cohen the $130,000 given to Daniels just before the 2016 election.

Trump had previously said he was not aware of the $130,000 Cohen paid to Daniels.

 

 

