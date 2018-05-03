Hush money to Stormy: Here's how Trump changed his story

Find out what he tweeted

US President Donald Trump has today clarified that money from his presidential campaign was not used to pay off adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he had reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 (£95,573) that Cohen paid Daniels in 2016 as part of a contract for her silence over an alleged one-night stand with Trump in 2006.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

His comments come a day after Rudy Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team last month, gave an interview to Fox News and said that Trump had personally repaid Cohen the $130,000 given to Daniels just before the 2016 election.

Trump had previously said he was not aware of the $130,000 Cohen paid to Daniels.