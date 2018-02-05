Hugh Grant wins damages in phone hacking case

It is understood the star will be paid a six-figure sum

British actor Hugh Grant has settled a phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) after the company admitted that reporters at its three tabloid titles — the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People — had hacked into the actor’s voicemails over a 10-year period to get scoops.

The Notting Hill actor said the newspaper group had been guilty of phone hacking on an “industrial scale”. It is understood the star will be paid a six-figure sum, which he will donate to a press campaign group ‘Hacked Off’.

“This newspaper group has misled the public and its shareholders for many years; and it has let down its readers and its hard-working journalists,” Grant said in a statement after his lawyers announced in court that the case had been settled.

“Those journalists have paid the price for the wrongdoing of executives who have left with large pay-offs and share options,” he added.

MGN said it “deeply regretted” the acts and described them as “morally wrong”.