Huge rat found amongst diners in London branch of Wasabi

A 24-year old was about to walk into Wasabi on Borough High Street when he was startled to see a rat through the window.

He told the Standard: “I was about to walk into Wasabi then I looked through the glass and I noticed there was something moving near the window.”

“I shouted out ‘rat’. When it got near the door, one of the customers kicked it out. it was huge.”

The incident occurred at around 7pm yesterday evening.

Wasabi have been contacted for a comment on the situation.

