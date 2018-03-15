HSBC UK reveals almost 60 per cent gender pay gap

Shocking

HSBC has revealed a gender pay gap of 59 per cent at its main UK banking operation — the biggest difference disclosed by a UK bank yet — amid fewer women in senior roles.

The 60 per cent mean pay gap for hourly pay increased from 59 per cent in 2017, although for median pay the gap is smaller, at 29 per cent. Other firms are yet to submit figures ahead of the April 4 deadline set by Theresa May.

Elaine Arden, group head of human resources,told the BBC: “If we identify any pay differences between men and women in similar roles, which cannot be explained by reasons such as performance/behaviour rating or experience, we make appropriate adjustments.”

The bank, which employs more than 23,000 people in Britain, is reportedly taking steps to reduce the pay gap, including committing to an aspirational target of women holding 30 per cent of senior roles by 2020.

The gender pay gap measures the difference between the average salary of men and women, calculated on an hourly basis.

Earlier, Barclays’ bank had revealed that it pays women 48 per cent less on average than men, while RBS and Lloyds disclosed gaps of 37 and 33 per cent respectively.