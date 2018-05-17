How rich is Meghan Markle?

Hint: Total salary from Suits was £333,000

Royal Wedding is just hours away and all eyes are set on Meghan Markle, who will become the Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex when she marries Prince Harry in Windsor this Saturday.

Growing up, Meghan’s mother taught yoga and her father was a lighting director for television shows. After graduating from college, Meghan began her acting career, starring in small roles initially such as General Hospital, Century City, The War at Home and CSI:NY.

Meghan also did freelance calligraphy to earn money in between auditions, and ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig.

Her big break came when she bagged the role of attractive paralegal Rachel Zane on the US TV series Suits. According to reports, Meghan was making more than $50,000 (£37,000) per Suits episode and her annual salary totalled $450,000 (£333,000), including money gained from acting and endorsements.

Celebrity websites stated that Meghan was also paid $187,000 for a role in the film Remember Me and $171,429 for The Candidate in 2010.

Her latest net worth is put around $5m (£3.7m), according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Prince Harry’s net worth is around $40m (£29.6m), a sum he’s accumulated from funds left in trust to him by his mother Princess Diana and his former salary in the British Army.

After Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, the star revealed that she had also quit acting.