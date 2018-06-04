Home Secretary unveils new counter-terrorism strategy

To help Britain tackle an evolving threat

To help Britain tackle an evolving threat, Home Secretary Sajid Javid today unveiled a range of new measures to boost counter-terrorism efforts.

The UK is expected to face severe threat from Islamist terrorism and far-right extremism for at least another two years, the Home Office added.

According to the report today, the counter-terrorism strategy will be underpinned by new legislation, which will include:

Amend existing terrorism offences to update them for the digital age and to reflect contemporary patterns of radicalisation and to close gaps in their scope, including making it an offence to repeatedly view streamed video content online Strengthen the sentencing framework for terrorism, including by increasing the maximum penalty for certain offences, to ensure that the punishment properly reflects the crime and to better prevent re-offending Enable further terrorism offences committed overseas to be prosecuted in the UK courts

The Home Secretary added: “Our greatest strength lies not only in what we do but who we are and the values and freedoms we hold dear. That is why everyone has a part to play in confronting terrorism. I want to say to all those who stand up against all forms of extremism that this government stands with you. I stand with you. But there is more for us all to do.”