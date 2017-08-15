Holborn Tube station was evacuated after a ‘loud bang and then smoke’

Here’s what happened

More commuter chaos ensued Tuesday morning, as Holborn Tube station was evacuated after a loud bang was heard followed by smoke on a carriage in the height of rush hour.

London fire Brigade (LFB) sent two fire engines and 10 firefighters as the evacuation alarm was sounded at 9am, people were screaming during the evacuation according to witnesses.

LFB said in a statement: “Two fire engines and 10 firefighters were called to reports of smoke on platform at Holborn underground station this morning.

“The station has been evacuated. It was an overheated compressor on a train not a fire.

“The Brigade was called at 0909 and the incident was over by 0958. Fire crews from Soho fire station were at the scene.”

This commuter posted this video on social media, you can clearly hear through the tannoy: “Would Inspector Sands please go to the operations room immediately.”

Loud bang at Holborn, smoke and then an evacuation pic.twitter.com/gh9tLgGsdc — Sarah Marshall (@SarahMarshall) August 15, 2017

British Transport Police said on Twitter:

We’re at Holborn station after reports of smoke on a @centralline train. Station is closed whilst officers and @LondonFire investigate. — BTP (@BTP) August 15, 2017

Transport for London said on Twitter: “Some westbound trains are being held at short notice while we investigate a faulty train at Holborn.”

The station has since reopened.