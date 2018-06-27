Hic! Beer and cider going off the menu at major pubs

As this shortage continues

Shortage of carbon dioxide gas is continuing to create problems for major pubs and businesses in the UK.

Ei Group, which has 4,500 pub properties, has told the BBC that it was working with publicans to source alternative beers where needed. Some Wetherspoon pubs— one of the leading UK chains— are also temporarily without draught John Smith’s and Strongbow cider.

A Wetherspoons spokesman told media: “Wetherspoons has the advantage that it sources its wide range of drinks from a number of suppliers, so has not been too badly affected. Heineken has been the company with the biggest issues and they have told us that all is getting back to normal.”

Tesco-owned Booker also told CNN that it’s limiting customers (bars and grocers) to 10 cases of beer (300 cans) per brand a day.

CO2 gas is a by-product of ammonia produced for use in fertilizer. But several major ammonia plants in Europe have closed for maintenance, which has led to this shortage.