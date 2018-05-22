Here's why: Tesco scrapping 'best-before' labels from 70 items

Find out here

In an effort to curb food waste, Tesco announced today that it is scrapping ‘best-before’ labels from selected 70 items in its fruit and veg range, including apples, potatoes, tomatoes and lemons.

The supermarket giant further said that the shoppers often find themselves “confused” between best-before and use-by dates labels.

Tesco head of food waste Mark Little said: “We know some customers may be confused by the difference between ‘best-before’ and ‘use-by’ dates on food and this can lead to perfectly edible items being thrown away before they need to be discarded.

“We have made this change to fruit and vegetable packaging as they are among the most wasted foods. Many customers have told us that they assess their fruit and vegetables by the look of the product rather than the ‘best-before’ date code on the packaging.”

“Best before” indicates that the quality of a product may deteriorate after the date indicated. While “use by” label indicates the dates when it becomes less safe to consume the product.