Here's why: Simon Cowell has ditched his mobile phone

‘Strange experience’

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell has not used his mobile phone in 10 months and while its been a “very strange experience”, it has absolutely made him “happier”.

Cowell told the Daily Mail yesterday: “I literally have not been on my phone for 10 months.”

“The difference it made was that I became more aware of the people around me and way more focused. The thing I get irritated with is when you have a meeting everyone’s on their phone - and I was probably in that place too. You can’t concentrate.

“It has been so good for my mental health. It’s a very strange experience but it really is good for you and it has absolutely made me happier,” he added.

Not only this, the music mogul has also limited the time his four-year-old son is allowed to spend on his iPad.

