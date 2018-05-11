Here's why: London mayor wants to ban 'junk food' ads on tubes

Find out here

Junk food advertising could be banned across the entire Transport for London (TfL) network to curb the epidemic of childhood obesity, according to the latest proposal by the capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan.

The Mayor said: “Child obesity in London is a ticking timebomb and I am determined to act. If we don’t take bold steps against it we are not doing right by our young people as well as placing a huge strain on our already pressurised health service in years to come.”

Khan’s proposal — which comes just days before an NHS agency is due to report about whether food manufacturers are sticking to voluntary measures to curb sugar by 20 per cent by 2020 — was welcomed by obesity campaigners.