Here's why: Chelsea put £1bn stadium plans on hold

Russian owner has been facing delays in having his UK visa renewed

Premier League soccer team Chelsea, whose Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been facing delays in having his UK visa renewed, told media today that plans to redevelop their £1bn Stamford Bridge home into a 60,000-seat arena had been postponed.

“Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold. No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur,” the club website statement said.

“The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision,” it added. “The decision was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate.”