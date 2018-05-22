Here's why: Amazon pays employees $5,000 to quit

Under its ‘Pay to Quit’ program

This is not a drill. Once a year, Amazon offers to pay its full-time associates up to $5,000 to leave the company.

Under the program — called ‘Pay to Quit’— the employees are eligible for the offer after completing one year of service. There is a small catch though: Those who accept the offer can never work at the tech giant again.

The offer increases by $1,000 per year of tenure, maxing out at $5,000.

“We want people working at Amazon who want to be here,” Amazon spokesperson Melanie Etches told CNBC, adding: “In the long-term, staying somewhere you don’t want to be isn’t healthy for our employees or for the company.”

The program was first created by an online shoe retailer, which Amazon bought in 2009. The retailer had only extended the offer to its newest employees and the ‘quitting bonus’ was set at $1,000, according to latest reports.