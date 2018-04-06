Here's how Russia warned Britain again: 'You're playing with fire and you'll be sorry'

Find out here

Accusing Britain of inventing a ‘fake story’ over the Salisbury spy poisoning, Russia told Britain at the United Nations Security Council that “you’re playing with fire and you’ll be sorry”.

Russia, which had requested Thursday’s council meeting, denies any involvement.

“We have told our British colleagues that ‘you’re playing with fire and you’ll be sorry’,” Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.

At the end of the meeting, Nebenzia also read a passage from the “Alice in Wonderland” about a trial where the Queen demands the sentence first and the verdict afterward. “Does that remind you of anything?” he added.

“We believe that the UK’s actions stand up to any scrutiny,” British UN Ambassador Karen Pierce told the Security Council. “We have nothing to hide … but I do fear that Russia might have something to fear.”

British police believe a nerve agent was left on the front door of the Salisbury home where Skripal lived after he was freed in a spy swap.