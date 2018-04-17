Here's how much PM will pledge for Commonwealth education aid

‘Show the world what the Commonwealth is capable of’

PM Theresa May will today pledge £212m to try to make sure children living in developing Commonwealth countries receive 12 years of quality education and also call for a commitment from fellow leaders to tackle malaria.

Speaking on the second day of a week-long Commonwealth business summit in London, May will switch focus from trade to humanitarian issues and say (according to advance extracts of her speech): “We need to show the world what the Commonwealth is capable of.”

“I want this to be the summit where the Commonwealth agrees to make that the goal for all our members - and begins to put in place the concrete measures that will allow it to become a reality,” PM will say, while speaking alongside philanthropist Bill Gates.

May hopes to win the support of the Commonwealth, a network of mostly former British colonies, for future trade deals and bolster her argument that the future is bright after Brexit.