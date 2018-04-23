Here's how: Gemalto's passport contract will create UK jobs, protect data

Find out here

Gemalto, the Franco-Dutch digital security group which won the contract to make the new post-Brexit British passport, has said that it would ensure citizens’ key data details are protected.

“The passports will be personalised in the UK to ensure all citizens’ personal and biometric data remains in the country,” Gemalto said in a statement.

This process will further extend Gemalto’s presence in the UK, where it has operated for the last 25 years and create new jobs, supplementing the 500+ staff which Gemalto already employs in the UK, as well as generating secondary economic benefits in the local communities where Gemalto will be manufacturing the passports.