Here's how: De Beers to start selling 'man-made' diamonds

Targeting younger spenders

The world’s biggest seller of natural diamonds by value, De Beers, has reportedly launched a company to sell laboratory-produced diamonds to meet demand for “affordable fashion jewellery that may not be forever but is perfect for right now”.

The 130-year-old diamond company has launched a range of much cheaper “lab-grown diamonds” created in just three weeks by its scientists.

“They’re not to celebrate life’s greatest moments, but they’re for fun and fashion,” De Beers Chief Executive Officer Bruce Cleaver told media, adding: “We have always said we are a natural diamonds business. We remain a natural diamonds business.”

De Beers has reportedly been making synthetic diamonds for industrial buyers but had avoided selling them as jewellery so far.