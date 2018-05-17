Here's how: Chinese tech titan adds $34bn to its market value

17 May 2018 | By Purvai Dua

tencent

Tencent’s gaming, WeChat all saw strong growth

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings posted a 61 per cent year-on-year jump in profit, sending its market capitalization uo by as much as $34bn today.

On Wednesday, the Chinese technology giant, with a market cap of $504bn, posted better-than-expected net profit and gross profit margin for the first quarter. Tencent’s gaming, video streaming, and WeChat messaging businesses all saw strong growth.

Following this trading update, shares of Tencent jumped 5 per cent by midday trading, to a five-week high.

