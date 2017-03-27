Heavily armed police on guard outside Palace of Westminster

Security has been stepped up

Heavily armed police are on guard outside Palace of Westminster as the gates re-opened for the first time today.

The Carriage Gates were used by attacker Khalid Masood on Wednesday, five unarmed police officers stood outside this morning.

Behind stood two armed guards, armed officers are also patrolling New Palace Yard, where PC Keith Palmer died. They are also patrolling other parts of Parliament as well.

Masood was shot dead inside New Palace Yard by one of Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon’s personal protection team.

Flowers have been left outside the gates, many pay tribute to PC Palmer who was stabbed when he tried to stop Masood from entering Parliament.

One of the tributes at the gates reads: “Dear Keith, RIP, you are a true hero! Our thoughts are with your family & friends.”

A tribute left by the Prime Minister reads: “With deepest condolences for those who lost their lives as a result of this evil and cowardly attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.”

