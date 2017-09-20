Heathrow Airport could face strike action during Christmas period, Unite union warns

Here’s why

Unite union has warned Wednesday, that Heathrow Airport could face strike action over holiday pay dispute, 4,000 staff rejected the company pay offer in a consultative ballot.

Staff at Heathrow Airport will now ballot for strike action, this will see security staff, firefighter, engineers and air field operator’s walkout. This “will cause travel chaos for passengers over the busy Christmas period.”

Wayne King of Unite union said: “Instead of ‘making every journey better’, Heathrow is ‘making every worker poorer’ in its bullying bid to cheat staff out of their full holiday pay, and cuts to long standing terms and conditions.”

He added: “We are deeply disappointed that, despite many months of trying to settle this dispute, including at the conciliation service, Acas, HAL [Heathrow Airport Limited] has flatly rejected several of the union’s reasonable proposals.

“This has left us with no option, but to proceed to a full industrial action ballot now.”

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said: “As a responsible employer, we are continuing discussions with Unite the union on how we can build on that success, while delivering even better value and experience for our passengers.

“We are disappointed to hear that Unite is balloting their members who work at Heathrow for industrial action.

“We are hopeful that Heathrow colleagues will vote ‘no’ and that we will find a solution that works for everyone.

“However, should industrial action take place, we have robust contingency plans in place which will ensure the airport continues to operate safely and minimise disruption to the airport’s operation.”