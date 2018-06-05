Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

5 June 2018 | By LLB Reporter

At a New York court today

Just days after a grand jury indicted Harvey Weinstein in two cases, the digraced movie producer pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in a New York court today.

Weinstein has said through his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, that he has never had nonconsensual sex and plans to plead not guilty.

Weinstein turned himself in at a New York police station on May 25, and was taken to court in handcuffs for his initial arraignment. A judge ordered him released on a $1m cash bail on condition that he surrender his US passport and agree to wear a location-tracking device. He was ordered to remain in New York state or Connecticut.

So far, more than 70 women have come forward and accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape.

