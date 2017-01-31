“Happy to chat” badges set to be handed out on the Tube

Have you been handed a badge today?

“Happy to chat” badges are set to be handed out on the Tube in the memory of MP Jo Cox, the aim of the badges is help tackle loneliness.

The former MP for Batley and Spen had started to set up the cross-party commission before Jo Cox was murdered last year.

Campaigners and politicians have come together to help fight the “silent epidemic” of loneliness.

Time Out reported that the new badges will be handed out at rush hour between 7:30am and 9am to Underground passengers.

The badges will be given out at Victoria, Waterloo, King’s Cross and Westminster.

A total of 13 organisations are backing the scheme, this includes Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Refugee Action.

MPs Rachel Reeves and Seema Kennedy, co-chairs of the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness, said in a statement: “Now is the time to break that silence by starting a conversation.”

“We need a national conversation about the scale and impact of the problem. But just as importantly, every single one of us can start a conversation with somebody that will help break the cycle of silent suffering and unintentional neglect.”