Hacked? YouTube's most watched video ever Despacito 'deleted'

Find out what happened

Just a week after Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” reached the milestone of becoming the first YouTube video to reach 5bn views, the record-breaking song was briefly deleted from YouTube in an apparent hack. It is back now.

Earlier today, when you searched for the video, a still showed several masked figures aiming guns at the camera, which is not a scene from the “Despacito” video. The official link to Despacito would read, “Video removed by user.”

According to the BBC, a Twitter account that apparently belongs to one of the hackers posted: “It’s just for fun, I just use [the] script ‘youtube-change-title-video’ and I write ‘hacked’.”

“Don’t judge me I love YouTube,” it added.