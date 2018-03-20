Gym Group reports a double-digit rise in revenue

Group has hiked its average membership price from £17 to £17.50

Sales have jumped at the low-cost gym operator Gym Group in 2017. The group’s revenue also increase of 24.3 per cent, while total membership climbed 35.5 per cent to 607,000.

Gym Group CEO John Treharne said: “We have made considerable progress in 2017 and were the fastest growing low cost fitness operator, substantially increasing our market share and rapidly expanding our estate.

“We continue to see potential for substantial growth in 2018 as we plan to open a further 15-20 new gyms and benefit from the profitability of those sites opened in recent years reaching maturity. We have had a strong start to 2018 and are excited about the future and confident in our team’s ability to maximise our opportunity.”

However, the chain has hiked its average membership price from £17 to £17.50.

