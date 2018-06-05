Guatemala volcano eruption: Death toll rises sharply

Families continue search for victims

Death toll from the volcanic eruption in Guatemala had risen to 69, including three children, yesterday as family members continue to search for the missing in makeshift morgues and on streets.

The deadly eruption has also left over 300 people injured, officials added.

Over the weekend, Volcan de Fuego — meaning the “Volcano of Fire” — erupted for the second time this year, spewing a 5-mile stream of lava and throwing a thick plume of black smoke and ash.

According to CNN, residents living near the volcano were urged to evacuate immediately, while those in the states of Chimaltenango, Sacatepequez and Escuintla have been warned to watch out for volcanic rocks and ash.