Grenfell tower inferno: Police to look at ‘every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards’

The Metropolitan Police have said Friday, that they are looking into every company that was involved with refurbishing Grenfell tower block, as they are considering manslaughter charges.

Detective superintendent, Fiona McCormack said the police are looking at “every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards” along with health and safety offences in their criminal probe.

She said speaking from outside Scotland Yard that “the investigation will be exhaustive.”

“As we learn more, the scope and scale may well grow. We will look at the refurbishment. We are looking at the panelling and the entire facade of the building.”

She said she “wants to hear about anyone who was in the tower, whether or not they were meant to be in the building,” adding that they are concerned they do “not have the complete picture” and has reassured people not to be nervous about contacting the police.

“I do not want there to be any victims of this tragedy that we do not know about.

“Our priority is to understand who was in Grenfell Tower. We are not interested in people’s reasons for being in Grenfell Tower.

“There may well be people who no one has contacted us about, who they know were in the building or have close links to Grenfell Tower.

“The Home Office has assured us that they are not interested in people’s immigration status and we are not interested in looking at that.

“What we are interested in is making sure that we know who is missing and we take every possible step to establish if they are safe and well.”