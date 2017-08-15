Grenfell Tower fire inquiry to examine the council’s actions

Find out more…

The actions of Kensington and Chelsea council are to be examined by the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry, the government announced today.

The public inquiry that was set up to look at the cause of the blaze will also look into the actions of the council before the fire took place, including the towers recent refurbishment.

The Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “determined that the broader questions raised by this fire, including around social housing - are not left unanswered.”

“It is vital that there is justice for the victims of this appalling tragedy and for their families who have suffered so terribly,” she added.

“The terms of reference set out by Sir Martin address crucial issues such as the cause of the fire and the adequacy of building and fire regulations which will allow the inquiry to get to the truth of what happened and learn the lessons to stop a similar catastrophe happening in the future.”

The devastating fire is thought to killed at least 80 people in North Kensington, on 14 June.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick, a retired judge who is leading the enquiry formally announced the set of the inquiry today.

Its first hearing will take place on 14 September.

The Government has said that the inquiry will consider:

The cause and spread of the fire

The design, construction and refurbishment of the tower

The scope and adequacy of the relevant regulations relating to high-rise buildings

Whether relevant legislation and guidance were complied with

The actions of the local authority and other bodies before the tragedy

The response of the London Fire Brigade

The response of central and local government in the aftermath of the fire

An initial report will be produced next year, after which the Government will make any necessary decisions on future actions.