Grenfell inquiry: KPMG's contract cancelled over 'conflict of interest'

Campaigners had urged PM to reverse the decision to appoint the firm

The Grenfell Tower inquiry has cancelled its contract with auditors KPMG after concerns were raised over potential ‘conflict of interest’.

It comes after criticism over accountancy firm KPMG being involved with Celotex, the company which supplied Grenfell Tower’s cladding, as well as the Rydon Group, the lead contractor in the buildings renovation three years ago.

Many campaigners, academics and journalists had signed an open letter last week calling on the cabinet and Prime Minister Theresa May to reverse the decision to appoint KPMG. The letter read this “raises serious questions about the professionalism of KPMG and its ability to define and serve the public interest”.

A spokeswoman for KPMG has stated: “We have therefore mutually agreed with the inquiry that we will step down from our role with immediate effect. We were appointed to advise on structuring a project management office for the Grenfell Tower public inquiry.”

“Our role was purely operational and advised on project management best practice and had no role advising on the substance of the inquiry. We will waive our fees for our work undertaken to date.”

Grenfell fire had killed 71 people.